Jan Dils being honored with award for advocacy for veterans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One prominent Parkersburg resident was surprised this morning with an award for her help to veterans.

The owner of Jan Dils Attorney at Law was providing three separate recipients with checks all making up $25 thousand, for their involvement in this year’s freedom fun run.

Each check totaled over eight thousand for the MOV Transit Authority, West Virginia University of Parkersburg Foundation and “We Have Your Six.”

The final organization, “We Have Your Six,” then gave Dils the first ever Golden Dog Tags award for her outstanding advocacy for veterans in the area.

An award that Dils says she is humbled and honored to receive.

“Giving back to our community is part of our core values here and part of our mission. To receive awards for that it doesn’t seem natural to us, but we are here just to give back. And our local veterans are our veterans that are out there in the United States, they have fought for us. The least we can do is to help support them in their time of need,” says Dils.

Dils says that she is thankful to the people at “We Have Your Six” for making her the first winner of this award.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.