Man found guilty of 1st degree murder

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A jury has found Chester Lilly guilty of first-degree murder Thursday afternoon.

Lilly was being tried in connection with the death of 40-year-old Travis Peters.

Police said Lilly stabbed Peters multiple times during an argument in June of 2019. Peters’ body was found on the ground next to his home on the 2800-block of Avery Street.

Lilly took the stand Wednesday. He claims that he stabbed Peters in self-defense.

Lilly also said that he feared for his life when he fled the scene, saying Peters threatened to shoot him.

The jury now begins a separate phase in the trial to decide whether to recommend mercy in the sentencing.

That phase of the trial is set to start Thursday afternoon.

Todd Baucher is in the courtroom and will have more on the case as it happens.

