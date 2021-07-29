Advertisement

Nelsonville Police provide update about injured officers

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - The two police officers injured in a domestic dispute incident on Tuesday have been released from the hospital, according to the Nelsonville Police Department.

At 7:22 P.M. on Tuesday, police received a call about a domestic dispute. They responded to the scene where they found Michael Whitmer in a running vehicle with his four-year-old son. His wife had barricaded herself inside the apartment.

Police told Whitmer to turn off his vehicle but he did not. Instead, he put the car in reverse and hit the police vehicle multiple times. Police attempted to break the window of the vehicle to get to Whitmer and his son, but were unsuccessful. Whitmer then began to accelerate the vehicle toward one of the officers, police said. At the point the officer fired his weapon. Whitmer was taken to O’Blenness Hospital in Athens, where he was later pronounced dead.

One Nelsonville police officer and a Hocking College police officer were injured during the course of events. The Hocking College officer was taken to O’Blenness, where he was treated and released. The Nelsonville officer was taken to O’Blenness, as well, where he was treated for a gunshot wound. He was then transported to Columbus and later released.

