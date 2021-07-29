NIBIN Helps Local Law Enforcement Agencies Solve Crimes

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network is technology that helps investigators connect multiple crime scenes to one another in different areas.

This technology plays a big role in ATF’s mission of investigating and impacting violent crime.

NIBIN is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to help match evidence from one scene to another. They have been in Parkersburg since Tuesday and will continue to meet with agencies this week.

Law enforcement agencies have the ability to capture digital images of ballistic evidence and match them with shell casings from other violent crimes that can establish links to other investigations that may otherwise not have existed.

NIBIN has successfully solved many crimes and helped the AFT reach 4.2 million pieces of ballistic evidence and 45 million images.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.