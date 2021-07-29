Advertisement

Obituary: David Jay Baker

Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
David Jay Baker, age 63 of Belpre, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at his residence. He was born November 20, 1957 at Camden Clark Hospital to Floyd W. and Freda (Stewart) Baker. In addition to his parents, he is survived by brothers; Don (Ronna) Baker, Belpre and Daron Baker, Columbus and sister Connie (Sam) Hayton of Belpre. Other survivors are nephews Eric and Travis Hayton and nieces Jamie (Phillip) Lallathin and Emily (Damien) Chafin and two great nephews; Reed and Carter Lallathin.

David graduated from Belpre High School in 1975. He played football, basketball and baseball. He was Class President three years. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed NASCAR races and college basketball when he lived in North Carolina. This week he has been watching the Olympics almost night and day.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre is handling arrangements. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Smith’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery. St. Rt. 83 in Morgan County, Ohio.

