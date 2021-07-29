Advertisement

Obituary: Dean Clark

By Guest
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Dean Clark, 85, of St. Mary’s, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

He was born August 29, 1935, in Parkersburg, a son of the late James R. Clark and Dorothy Fox Stewart.

Dean enjoyed camping with his family, hunting, fishing, working on the farm and serving the Lord.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Sharon Johnson Clark; his children, Marty (Verna) Clark, Chris (Tammy) Clark and Heather (Bruce) Becker; son-in-law, Greg VanFossen; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his step-father, Dean Stewart; and daughter, Jennifer VanFossen.

Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Evergreen North Cemetery with Pastor Terry Schmelzenbach and Pastor Kevin D’Ettorre officiating. Visitation will be from 10 am – 2:30 pm on Saturday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

