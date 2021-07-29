Obituary: Dustin Ray Radabaugh

Dustin Ray Radabaugh, 18, of Millstone, WV, passed away on July 28 2021, at his home.

He was born in Weston, WV, on August 13, 2002, a son of Willard Ray Radabaugh and the late Patrician Ann Smith Radabaugh.

Dustin was a 2021 graduate of Calhoun County High School.

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Willard Radabaugh and Annabell Stump.

In addition to his father, Dustin is survived by his brother Patrick Radabaugh of Millstone, WV; half-sister Andrea Hall of CA; step-brother Kyle Kelley of Arnoldsburg, WV; step-sister Angel Metheney of Glenville, WV; step-sister Tina Nicholas of Morgantown, WV; step-brother Travis Nicholas of Nicut, WV; step-brother Randy Nicholas of Clarksburg, WV; step-mother Juanita Nicholas of Millstone, WV; step-grandmother Patricia Knicley of Grantsville, WV; aunt Norma Nicholas of Orma, WV; aunt Barbara McCumbers of Sutton, WV; uncles Derek Lane and Jeff Radabaugh both of Arnoldsburg, WV; and many cousins and friends. Dustin is also survived by his special friend Adam “Coach O” O’Harrow.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Steve Boggs officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday from 6-8 p.m. Interment will be in Cottrell Cemetery, Nicut. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.