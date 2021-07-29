Obituary: Linda Mary Albuquerque Welker

Linda Mary Albuquerque Welker, 70, of Lowell, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 23, 1950 in Webster, MA to the late Paul and Mary Theresa (McManus) Albuquerque.

Linda is survived by her husband, Brian J. Welker of Lowell; son, Mark Dennis Giles (Gail); brother, Paul Nelson Albuquerque (Karla), all of Oxford, MA; three granddaughters, Jade Dominique, Brittany Kemp and Sophia Rose Giles, all of Oxford.

Linda was a graduate of Oxford High School and Quinsigmond Community College. She enjoyed being with her family, crocheting and computer time with friends on Pogo.

Abiding with her wishes, there will be private memorial services for the family. Her family would like to extend a special thank you to all the caregivers of Amedisys Hospice for their support during this difficult time. The Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples is honored to assist Linda’s family with cremation arrangements and offers online condolences as well as many other services by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by visiting their Facebook page.

