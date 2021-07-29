Advertisement

Obituary: Shelia Joanne Archer

Shelia Joanne Archer
Shelia Joanne Archer(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Shelia Joanne Archer, 71, of Elizabeth, WV passed away July 28, 2021 at CAMC Memorial in Charleston, WV.

She was born December 5, 1949, a daughter of the late Calvin and Marie Braniff Cooper.

Shelia attended Tri County Worship Center.

She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Lloyd J. Archer; eight children, Jeff Archer (Teresa), Shelia Rogers (Roger), James Archer (Julie), Janice Elkins (Rick), Susan Goodrich (Stacy), William Archer, Beverly Archer and Margaret Starcher (Michael); six siblings, Toni Greathouse, Margaret Cooper, Linda Walters, Gary Cooper, Stephen Cooper and Brenda Cooper; twenty-four grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.

Shelia was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike Street, Parkersburg, with Pastor Everett Snyder officiating. Burial will follow at the Archer Family Cemetery. Shelia’s family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021 at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

