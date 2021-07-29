Three cars involved in crash on Grand Central Avenue

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A crash happens Tuesday evening on Grand Central Avenue by Aspen Dental. Wood County 911 says calls about the accident came in at 6:39 p.m. Three cars were involved.

We’re not sure yet how the crash happened. Dispatchers say two ambulances took patients to WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

We’re not sure how many patients were transported, but Vienna Police say no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

