Vienna Public Library to hold teen party

(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Public Library is hosting an end-of-summer teen party today at 2 P.M.

The party will include an animal-themed scavenger hunt, free books, cookies and pizza, and Mario Kart played on a Nintendo Wii.

The goal of the party is to offer a final fun event for students before summer ends, and to encourage students to interact with the library and with books and reading.

“The hope for summer reading, especially with teens, is to get them engaged with the library, and with what we’re doing not only in the summer,” said Brenna Call, director of library services. “Typically what happens is some of these kids want to be involved but they’re shy or they don’t know the other kids...In the beginning of the summer, they’ll show up but they won’t talk or participate well. And what I like to see happen is that the kids get comfortable with using the library and, more importantly, with us as role models,” she added.

In addition, Call added that the library’s year-long programming for teens and children aims to show youths that there are adults in the community who care about them, and strives to help them develop new relationships with one another.

The party is free and registration is not required.

Additional information about the event can be found on its Facebook page.

