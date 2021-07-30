Advertisement

6 people test positive for COVID-19 after Caribbean cruise

Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive after the ship docked in the...
Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive after the ship docked in the Bahamas.(Staff)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Six passengers from a Royal Caribbean cruise have tested positive after the ship docked in the Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean said Friday that four of them are adults who were all vaccinated against COVID-19, and two are minors who were not vaccinated.

Of the six, only one is showing any signs of illness, a spokeswoman for Royal Caribbean says.

She said other people traveling with the six passengers all tested negative for the virus.

They were on the Adventure of the Seas, which left the Bahamas last weekend for a 7-day cruise and returned to the Bahamas on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chester Lilly Verdict
Lilly found guilty of 1st degree murder
Three cars involved in wreck on Grand Central Avenue.
Three cars involved in crash on Grand Central Avenue
Wood County man admits to traveling to Harrison County for sex with underage girl
Brian Weimert of Sidney, Ohio was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Murder...
Update: Morgan County homicide victims identified; suspect is in custody
Chester Lilly Trial
Video, neighbors, autopsy focus of Lilly trial Tuesday

Latest News

Zach Shrivers and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 7/30/21
Forecast for July 30th
Forecast for July 30th
A mansion in Dallas that has no bedrooms is on the market for $1milllion.
Home on sale for $1 million - bedrooms not included
The Justice Department tells the Treasury Dept. to turn over former President Donald Trump’s...
Justice Dept.: Treasury should turn Trump’s taxes over to Congress
A $1 million property on a racetrack is more like a deluxe garage with bedrooms.
Take a Look at This: $1M home with no bedrooms, another on racetrack with 2-story garage