American Red Cross to sanitize hundreds of cots for emergencies

By Sarah Cooke
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley is holding a cot cleaning event on Saturday. The event will take place at 8 A.M. in the parking lot across from the organization’s building.

Volunteers will be cleaning and disinfecting approximately 600 cots. That’s all the cots owned by the various chapters in the region.

The purpose of the event is to make sure the cots are clean and ready to be used in case of an emergency, said Sharon Kesselring, executive director.

While volunteer registration for the cleaning has passed, those who would be interested in volunteering for future events can find additional information on the website of the American Red Cross.

