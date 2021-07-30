Advertisement

Harmar Days are here again!

By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA O.H (WTAP) - Harmar days are back this year and there is a big push to raise some serious cash in order to reopen the Hramar bridge.

Lary Sloter, Chair of the Historic Harmar Bridge Company, and his team have been working hard setting up for this three-day festival. And the mission behind all the fun and games? To raise money to reopen the Harmar bridge of course!

There will be food trucks, a beer garden, live music, kids’ games, raffles, and an opportunity to turn the Harmar bridge this weekend. The festival starts tonight and runs until 4:00 Sunday. Sloter says they have a big fundraising goal they hope to achieve this weekend.

“If we can have the festival that we want and sell all the raffle tickets that we want we are really hoping we can raise over 6 figures this year and all of that will go to inspections, bridge inspections, design engineering to get the bridge open,” Sloter said.

There will be many local craft vendors here all weekend, the foam garage will provide some fun activities for kids and everyone can participate in turning the bridge at 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chester Lilly Verdict
Lilly found guilty of 1st degree murder
Three cars involved in wreck on Grand Central Avenue.
Three cars involved in crash on Grand Central Avenue
Wood County man admits to traveling to Harrison County for sex with underage girl
Brian Weimert of Sidney, Ohio was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Murder...
Update: Morgan County homicide victims identified; suspect is in custody
Chester Lilly Trial
Video, neighbors, autopsy focus of Lilly trial Tuesday

Latest News

Mayors, family members, and now the news have all come to Mrs. Miller's milestone birthdays....
Local turns 105 years old
This section of the mural is inspired by West Virginia's natural beauty.
Christopher Santer makes big strides on Parkersburg floodwall mural
WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Local resident celebrates 105th birthday
WTAP News @ 6 - This Is Home: Local resident celebrates 105th birthday
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Sydney Griffith
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Sydney Griffith