Harmar Days are here again!

MARIETTA O.H (WTAP) - Harmar days are back this year and there is a big push to raise some serious cash in order to reopen the Hramar bridge.

Lary Sloter, Chair of the Historic Harmar Bridge Company, and his team have been working hard setting up for this three-day festival. And the mission behind all the fun and games? To raise money to reopen the Harmar bridge of course!

There will be food trucks, a beer garden, live music, kids’ games, raffles, and an opportunity to turn the Harmar bridge this weekend. The festival starts tonight and runs until 4:00 Sunday. Sloter says they have a big fundraising goal they hope to achieve this weekend.

“If we can have the festival that we want and sell all the raffle tickets that we want we are really hoping we can raise over 6 figures this year and all of that will go to inspections, bridge inspections, design engineering to get the bridge open,” Sloter said.

There will be many local craft vendors here all weekend, the foam garage will provide some fun activities for kids and everyone can participate in turning the bridge at 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

