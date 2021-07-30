Advertisement

Jason Preston picked by Orlando

Ohio guard named Player of the Week
Ohio guard named Player of the Week
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It took a couple of hours but Ohio’s Jason Preston was finally selected in the 2021 NBA by the Orlando Magic. He was the 3rd pick in the second round and the 33rd overall selection. Moments later, he was traded to the LA Clippers.

During his junior season in Athens, he scored 15.7 points per game along with 7.3 assists and shot 51% from the floor.

