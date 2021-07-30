Local turns 105 years old

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A local just hit a milestone that very few live to hit - turning 105 years old.

Family and friends brought cake and decked out Margaret Miller’s yard in Vienna. They’re not the only ones who’ve stopped by for Mrs. Miller’s milestone birthdays over the years.

“I enjoyed all the mayors who went through this country and came to see me. They were very nice,” Mrs. Miller said.

There was no shortage of family members in attendance at the party.

Mrs. Miller said, “I have a lot of great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. I couldn’t tell you how many.”

Through her many years, Mrs. Miller has been a force that brings people together.

Great granddaughter Kristin Kelly said, “She’s the glue that holds the family together. She’s the reason the whole family comes far and wide to West Virginia to see her every year.”

And when people come to visit, Mrs. Miller is always prepared. Her son, Mike Miller, describes her as the ultimate hostess.

He said, “My father was in the New Orleans gas business and his shareholders would come over every weekend and the weekends they weren’t there, their relatives were there and my mother used to cook for 15 to 25 people at a time and we used to have great meals on the weekend. She would have two meats and four or five desserts.”

Still, Mrs. Miller never would’ve guessed she’d be the host of her 105th birthday party.

Her daughter, Ankara Utrup, said, “She would always say ‘well this is probably my last birthday.’ At like 80 years old she was saying this.”

Now-a-days Mrs. Miller spends her free time reading and playing games, but in her younger years she taught.

She remembered, “I taught everything from the third grade through to college.”

Don’t let her age fool you, her great granddaughter says Mrs. Miller’s always been feisty. One specific story sticks out in Kelly’s mind.

“..., she was washing dishes and someone came in and said something and she was washing a knife and she was like ‘I’ll rip his intestines’...,” Kelly laughed.

Mrs. Miller knows how to control a classroom too.

Kelly remembered, “One time we were playing cards and everyone was just like making a racket and she was over it so she pretended to die.”

Needless to say, it got everyone quiet.

All in all Mrs. Miller’s biggest life advice is to go to school and pay attention.

At the end of the interview, she said very matter-of-fact, “If you’re 105, you’re 105. That’s all I know.”

