Advertisement

Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb

Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on America Thayer, which happened Wednesday afternoon in Shakopee, Minn.(Source: Shakopee Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (AP) — A man is charged with beheading a woman while they were in a car in traffic in a Minneapolis suburb.

Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on America Thayer, which happened Wednesday afternoon in Shakopee.

Several people witnessed the attack. When police arrived, they found Thayer’s body and head.

A machete-style knife was in an alley a few blocks away.

Authorities have not said what motivated the attack, but Soborit has a criminal history that includes a domestic assault conviction for an attack against Thayer in 2017.

At that time, she said they had been dating for seven years.

Press Release #1 – FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE DATE: July 29 2021 SUBJECT: Homicide Investigation # 21016444 Shakopee, Minn....

Posted by Shakopee Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chester Lilly Verdict
Lilly found guilty of 1st degree murder
Three cars involved in wreck on Grand Central Avenue.
Three cars involved in crash on Grand Central Avenue
Wood County man admits to traveling to Harrison County for sex with underage girl
Brian Weimert of Sidney, Ohio was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Murder...
Update: Morgan County homicide victims identified; suspect is in custody
Chester Lilly Trial
Video, neighbors, autopsy focus of Lilly trial Tuesday

Latest News

Questions emerge over the need for a return to mask mandates and social distancing requirements.
Is a return to COVID restrictions coming?
The bipartisan group of Senate negotiators speak to reporters just after a vote to start work...
$1 trillion infrastructure plan clears another Senate hurdle
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Evictions looming, Biden fails to get Congress to extend ban
Mayors, family members, and now the news have all come to Mrs. Miller's milestone birthdays....
Local turns 105 years old