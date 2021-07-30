Advertisement

NWS confirms EF0 tornado near Macksburg

Tree damage from EF0 tornado near Macksburg
Tree damage from EF0 tornado near Macksburg
By Hannah Stutler
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MACKSBURG, Ohio (WTAP) - The National Weather Service Office in Charleston has confirmed a brief tornado in Washington County.

A weak tornado touched down just south of Macksburg at around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

The EF0 storm had maximum winds of 75 mph and was on the ground for 150 yards.

While the tornado did not cause any structural damage, there was tree damage near the intersection of Highland Ridge and Cats Creek Roads.

No injuries were reported.

