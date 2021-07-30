Obituary: Judith “Judy” Gail Harkness

Judith “Judy” Gail Harkness was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away suddenly yet peacefully on July 26, 2021.

She was born to Alta and Ransom Slack on December 15, 1942 in Burlington, Vermont.

Judy lived in Montana, Missouri, Alaska, Washington, Michigan, and Ohio. She spent her adolescent years in Marietta, Ohio and met lifelong friends at Marietta High School where she was crowned Homecoming Queen in 1959.

Judy loved to travel and was able to visit five continents in her life. Judy had a passion for stories. She was an avid reader of both fiction and non-fiction. She loved to experience stories through the medium of movies, television, and theatre. Judy also delighted in music. In high school, she played double bass in the Orchestra and String Ensemble as well as singing with the Madrigal Group and Senior Choir. She continued to sing through most of her life and performed with the Anchorage Civic Opera Chorus and for many years joined the Marietta College Oratorio Chorus to sing Handel’s Messiah.

Judy attended Ohio University from 1960-1962 where she was a Chi Omega sister. She attended Ohio State University from 1962-1964 and worked as a dental hygienist for the next 30 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband David Harkness and survived by her children Janet Harkness and Marty Jo McGrath (Joe McGrath), grandchildren Laura, Elizabeth, and Paul McGrath, mother Alta Slack, brothers Ransom Slack and Rodney Slack, and sister Jennifer Stone.

Judy’s wish to help others when she passed through organ and tissue donation has been honored with the help of Lifeline of Ohio. Judy will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Marietta, Ohio. A memorial is not yet planned. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Planned Parenthood.

We will not forget you

We pledge to you today

A hallowed place within our hearts

Is where you will always stay

