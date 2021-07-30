Obituary: Silvelva (Asbury) Sheets

Silvelva (Asbury) Sheets passed away July 29, 2021 at Camden Clark Hospital.

She is survived by her only child, Paul David Sheets and his wife Lynne Squires. She also leaves behind her step-grandson, Duncan Squires Crowley; sister Shelby Asbury Allen and brother Lee Asbury.

In accordance with her wishes there will be no funeral service. She will be buried beside her husband Paul at the Ridgelawn Cemetery in Mercerville, OH.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Little Victories no-kill animal shelter in Ona, West Virginia.

