Obituary: Wanda Imogene Peppel

Wanda Imogene Peppel, 86, of Marietta, OH passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Heartland of Marietta. She was born May 15, 1935 in Marietta, OH to the late Albert John and Mary Luella Boney Peppel.

Wanda graduated from Liberty High School in 1953 and was valedictorian of her class. Following graduation, she worked at Marietta Memorial Hospital as a medical secretary, retiring in 2003 after 50 years. She was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Church and the Washington County Republican Women’s Club. She was an avid bingo player and nanny to many children whom she enjoyed sharing popsicles, ice cream and goodies.

She is survived by her sisters Dorothy Peppel of Marietta, OH and Faye Goff (Gene) of Pickerington, OH, a brother Edward W. Peppel of Columbus, OH, a niece Deanna Osbourne (Todd) and her children Nathan and Logan of Sunbury, OH, and a nephew Chris Peppel (Elena) of Alexandria, VA.

Services will be held 1:00 PM Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St. with Pastor Joe Vasarhelyi and Wayne Clark officiating, burial to follow at Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, August 2 from 5 to 7 PM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

