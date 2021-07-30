Teen missing in Pleasants County, law enforcement seeking information from public

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A teenager has been reported missing in Pleasants County. The Pleasants County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Katelyn Sierra Huddleston, who is missing from an area shelter.

Huddleston is 5′5″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. She has brown and bright red hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Katelyn was wearing a gray hoodie with a Champion logo, shorts and white Nike shoes.

The Sheriff’s Office said Katelyn has a medical condition and needs access to her medication. She is considered endangered.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (304) 684-2285, or other law enforcement agencies.

