Advertisement

Trump urged Justice officials to declare election ‘corrupt’

FILE - In this June 26, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the...
FILE - In this June 26, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Lorain County Fairgrounds in Wellington, Ohio. Trump’s former financial chief is suddenly facing the possibility of decades in prison. The former president and his allies, meanwhile, believe Trump is facing improved political prospects after news emerged that New York prosecutors declined to file charges against the former president himself — at least for now — as they brought 15 felony counts related to tax fraud against Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg and the organization Trump leads. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump urged senior Justice Department officials to declare the 2020 election results “corrupt” in a December phone call, according to handwritten notes from one of the participants in the conversation.

The notes of the Dec. 27 call, released Friday by the Democratic-led House Oversight Committee, underscore the lengths to which Trump went to overturn the results of the election and to elicit the support of law enforcement officials and other government leaders in that effort.

“Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen,” Trump said at one point to then-Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, according to notes taken by Richard Donoghue, a senior Justice Department official who was on the call.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chester Lilly Verdict
Lilly found guilty of 1st degree murder
Three cars involved in wreck on Grand Central Avenue.
Three cars involved in crash on Grand Central Avenue
Wood County man admits to traveling to Harrison County for sex with underage girl
Brian Weimert of Sidney, Ohio was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Murder...
Update: Morgan County homicide victims identified; suspect is in custody
Chester Lilly Trial
Video, neighbors, autopsy focus of Lilly trial Tuesday

Latest News

Zach Shrivers and Thomas Battle
What's Trending, 7/30/21
Forecast for July 30th
Forecast for July 30th
K-9 Jas and his handler, Officer Jon Lindsey, were part of the Savannah Police Department's...
Memorial service honors K-9 officer killed in crash while on patrol
File - In this June 11, 2021 file photo customers wear face masks in an outdoor mall with...
CDC team: ‘War has changed’ as delta variant dangers emerge