UPDATE | Person of interest taken into custody in shooting incident

Red and blue lights
Red and blue lights(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
UPDATE 7/30/21 @ 2:56 p.m.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with a reported shooting incident, according to the Gallia County Sheriff, Matt Champlin.

It happened around 10:38 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Neighborhood Road in Green Township.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found one victim. They were taken to the hospita.

“There is no danger to the community at this time,” stated Sheriff Champlin.

No other information has been released.

ORIGINAL STORY 7/30/21

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating a reported shooting incident that sent one person to the hospital.

The Gallia County 911 Center got a call of a shooting incident around 10:38 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Neighborhood Road in Green Township. It was reported that a male was hurt.

Gallia County Sheriff, Matt Champlin, says when they got on scene, they found a victim who was hurt as a result of the incident. They were taken to the hospital.

Investigators are on scene.

The sheriff is asking for the public to avoid the area if possible.

No other information has been released.

