West Virginia sales tax holiday runs July 30th-August 2nd

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -It’s a good weekend to get some shopping done in West Virginia. The sales tax holiday started Friday, July 30th and runs until midnight on Monday, August 2nd.

During the holiday, there are items that are exempt from sales and use tax:

Certain clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less, certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less, certain school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less;, certain laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less, and certain sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less.

Items purchased for use in a trade or business are *not* exempt under the sales tax holiday. There is no limit on the amount of the total purchase. The qualification is determined by each individual item.

For more information and guidelines, visit tax.wv.gov.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.