Wood County redistricting public meetings set for September 16

By Todd Baucher
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Public meetings are under way, to determine West Virginia’s congressional and legislative districts for the next decade.

The first of those meetings were held this week in Putnam and Logan counties.

The meeting for Wood County won’t be held until September 16. It will take place at the Judge Donald F. Black Annex in downtown Parkersburg.

But a local member of the redistricting committee believes, by that time, the committee will have a better idea of population numbers from the 2020 Census.

While statewide data was released earlier this year, statistics for local regions still have not been made public.

”Normally, we would have had this probably done,” Wood County Delegate Bill Anderson told us Friday, “but the U.S. Census Bureau won’t have us the final census figures until sometime late August into September, and we’ll have to deal with it from that point on.”

Del. Anderson says the Mid-Ohio Valley is not expected to see any major changes in population.

The biggest likely changes are in the eastern and southern regions of West Virginia.

All of the public meetings are set to begin at 6 P.M., with doors open at 5:30.

