WVSSAC Announced Schedules Can Be Adjusted

Guidelines have been released by the WVSSAC that make sure football is played safely
By Katelyn Smith
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission plan to have a normal, scheduled season but if there are any changes from the Governor or West Virginia Health Department it can be adjusted.

Local health departments will work closely with schools to determine if someone has been exposed to the coronavirus. All athletes are encouraged to be vaccinated, if eligible. Currently, if you are vaccinated and an eligible player, no quarantine is required if you have been exposed to someone with the virus.

WVSSAC Executive Director, Bernie Dolan said, “schools have full control over their schedules and if schools have an outbreak and they both want to move it, that can happen.”

Dolan continued to say playoffs and tournaments may not be as easily adjusted. “Once we get the tournament time because we are locked into venues, we are pretty much tied to the schedule we have and so we wont see very many adjustments to schedules, hopefully at tournament time.”

The start date for fall sports in West Virginia is Monday, August 2 and in Ohio practices begin Sunday, August 1.

