Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

One woman is dead following a crash on July 31 on State Route 78, just north of Murray City.

According to a news release, the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call around 12:49 p.m. regarding the crash.

Twenty-year-old Ja’Lynn Layton of Logan was driving southbound on State Route 78 when she lost control of her vehicle. She overcorrected, drove off of the left side of the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree.

Layton was flown to OSU via Medflight where she had succumbed to her injuries.

The OSHP was assisted by The Glouster Fire Department, Murray City Fire Department, ODOT, Athens County EMS, and Medflight.

The crash remains under investigation.

