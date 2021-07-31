Advertisement

Parkersburg YMCA Raises Money For Cancer Research

Relay for Life hosts craft fair
By Katelyn Smith
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Relay For Life team at the Parkersburg YMCA set up a craft fair to raise money for the American Cancer Society on Saturday, July 31.

The event was held at the YMCA gymnasium from 9:30 to 1:00. Admission was free and anyone could attend. Local vendors in the community set up booths to sell handcrafted goodies that they had made to sell. A raffle contest was also in place to win a prize from a local vendor.

Program Director, Criss Welshans said that this event directly affected their team. “I think we all have been touched by cancer in some way and unfortunately this week it became really close to home, one of our coworkers lost her moms battle with cancer this week so it really became personal.”

All proceeds from this craft fair went directly to cancer research.

The YMCA is hopeful that they can have more craft fairs in the future and help raise money for great causes.

