Archers compete at states...now off to worlds!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mountain State Sportsmen’s Association and the West Virginia Archery Association held the Hillbilly 3D State Championships this Saturday.

Warthogs, deer, and corsican rams - oh my! Those were just some of the targets archers aimed at.

West Virginia Archery Association State Director Ron Payne said, “Everyone’s having fun here, getting ready for the worlds shoot coming up and stuff like that. They’re using this as a warm-up for the worlds.”

In fact, an International Bowhunter Association world champ was in attendance.

David Wallace won his first worlds gold medal in 2006.

He said, “2007 won it again, 2008, 2009...can’t remember all the years but anyways 10 times.”

While Wallace might be decked out with medals, his favorite part of the sport is the community.

“With the competitions, you meet so many great people and the guys I shoot against are friends,” he said.

Wallace even makes his own bows. He says everything he’s won, he’s won with his handmade equipment. He even has a lucky one.

“Yeah I got one special bow. It’s a real sweetheart. That thing has won...I know it’s won at least six worlds.”

Adults weren’t the only age range welcome to the state championship and Wallace love to see it.

“It’s good to see the younger kids getting out and doing something instead of sitting inside on computers and doing games when you could actually - instead of doing a game, you can be out actually shooting or doing something real,” he said.

Wallace says the key ingredient to being a good archer is a dedication to perfection.

“You have to strive for perfection in every shot and it just takes a lot of determination and work to get there.”

Wallace will be at worlds in the coming days. If you ask him what his goals are, he says he always aims for first.

