Memorial honors local icons, Alice and Leroy Chapman

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - A public memorial service was held for Alice Ely Chapman and Leroy Chapman at People’s Bank Theatre. Many people touched by this couple’s lives shuffled in to honor the iconic duo.

Mrs. Chapman was the founder and director of the Ely Chapman Education Foundation. The non-profit helps kids with academics through hands-on learning and mentoring. Many at the service described her as a force of nature and a fierce advocate for underserved children. Mrs. Chapman also gave back in many other ways from being a long time supporter and leader of boy scouts to establishing annual scholarships and more.

Mr. Chapman was known as Santa Clause. He was Santa for many schools and Christmas parades. A family member described Alice as the sensible one and Leroy as the nut.

WTAP spoke to two people touched by the Ely Chapman Education Foundation.

Dr. Jessica Kidd’s daughter was enrolled in the Sunshine Learning Station after being diagnosed with ADHD and defiance disorder. She is now a high school graduate with many college credits.

Kidd said, “She taught them early on the value of hard work and I really think that stuck with my daughter.”

Hunt Brawley was one of the original foundation board members and current president.

He said, “She was just kind of a fearless advocate for young people and really didn’t let a lot of adversity back her down in any way.”

A family member said when you have someone as determined as Alice and someone as crazy as Leroy, you can accomplish anything.

Another pointed out that Leroy never said ‘goodbye,’ only ‘see you later,’ ending an emotional speech with, “See you later, Leroy.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.