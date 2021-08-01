Advertisement

Stuff the Fire Truck with Back To School Supplies

Stuff the Fire Truck with Back to School Supplies
Stuff the Fire Truck with Back to School Supplies(Katelyn Smith)
By Katelyn Smith
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department partnered with Lubeck Elementary School to help assist teachers in back to school supplies Sunday, August 1.

The event took place from 12 to 4 at the Lubeck Fire Department. Anyone in the community was welcome to stuff the fire truck with any supplies they wanted to donate.

Firefighters along with teachers and principals were out there today to say thanks to the community for helping their school year begin with a great start.

Lubeck Elementary School Principal, Amber Hardman said that this helps relieve their teachers and ensure that every student has what they need to succeed. “This is just a wonderful example of how our community is providing a service to us and we are hoping we are able to give back to our local members of the community.”

She continued saying that their 2021-22 school year will be focused on service and finding ways to give back.

Lubeck Elementary will return back to school for their first day of learning August 19.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta Variant now reported in area
FILE
Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash
Gallia County shooting
UPDATE | Person of interest taken into custody in shooting incident
Katelyn Sierra Huddleston
Teen missing in Pleasants County, law enforcement seeking information from public
Mayors, family members, and now the news have all come to Mrs. Miller's milestone birthdays....
Local turns 105 years old

Latest News

Wood County Commission to hold public hearing on stimulus money
WTAP News @ 11 - Craft Fair at the YMCA
WTAP News @ 11 - Craft Fair at the YMCA
WTAP News @ 11 - Archery Preparation
WTAP News @ 11 - Archery Preparation
WTAP News @ 11 - Alice Ely and Leroy Chapman Memorial
WTAP News @ 11 - Alice Ely and Leroy Chapman Memorial