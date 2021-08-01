Stuff the Fire Truck with Back to School Supplies

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department partnered with Lubeck Elementary School to help assist teachers in back to school supplies Sunday, August 1.

The event took place from 12 to 4 at the Lubeck Fire Department. Anyone in the community was welcome to stuff the fire truck with any supplies they wanted to donate.

Firefighters along with teachers and principals were out there today to say thanks to the community for helping their school year begin with a great start.

Lubeck Elementary School Principal, Amber Hardman said that this helps relieve their teachers and ensure that every student has what they need to succeed. “This is just a wonderful example of how our community is providing a service to us and we are hoping we are able to give back to our local members of the community.”

She continued saying that their 2021-22 school year will be focused on service and finding ways to give back.

Lubeck Elementary will return back to school for their first day of learning August 19.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.