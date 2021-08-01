Advertisement

Unoccupied home catches fire; causes damage to a neighboring home

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Two houses caught fire on the morning of August 1 on the 1300 block of Oak Street.

According to Captain Brian Drake of the Parkersburg Fire Department, the call came in at 8:12 a.m. for the fire and officials arrived on the scene at 8:14 a.m.

The home that caught fire initially was unoccupied, boarded up and none of the utilities were turned on. Officials had gotten multiple calls throughout the week that homeless people were going into the home, even though it was boarded up.

The fire then traveled to the neighboring house where a male and female lived. The female made it out on her own, while the male needed assistance from the fire department as he was in a wheelchair. Both residents were not injured.

The couple living in the house has fire damage to the upstairs part of their home. Downstairs, there was smoke, water, and limited fire damage. The Red Cross was contacted to assist the homeowners as they lost belongings in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

