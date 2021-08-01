Wood County Commission to hold public hearing on stimulus money

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Later this month, Wood County residents can have their voices heard, on how the county commission should spend American Recovery Act money.

The county commission announced this past week a public hearing will be held Monday, August 23, at 5:30 P.M., at the Judge Donald F. Black Annex in downtown Parkersburg.

Wood County has been allocated $16 million from the American Recovery Act, approved by Congress in February.

Federal law requires the money be used for projects related to the pandemic. But the county commission wants to hear citizens’ concerns.

”I think that every project will be worth listening to,” says Commission President Blair Couch. “Every idea is worthy. Some projects may not fit into the American Recovery program, and some projects will be, if we have additional funds outside of those funds. But if it’s a great idea, it’s a great idea.”

Local governments have until late 2024 to spend the money.

Wood County has already made plans for a multi-purpose community building, at the site of the now-demolished, county jail, for a multi-purpose community building, and a relocation of the county’s 911 center.

It is seeking legal advice on other projects, and is interviewing candidates for a financial advisor.

