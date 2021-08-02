Advertisement

Camden Clark Foundation charity golf classic to benefit those in chemotherapy

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The WVU Medicine Camden Clark Foundation Charity Golf Classic is today.

It is to help “Project Chair-ity.”

The idea behind this project is to help make treatment for cancer patients more comfortable.

This includes buying 30 new treatment chairs.

It’s a goal that will cost $150 thousand.

Camden Clark Foundation director, Kim Couch, says that providing more comfort to cancer patients is important. Especially with how some treatments can last from 45 minutes to even six hours.

“I think the best thing we could ever do for these patients is make them comfortable. Make sure that when they take treatment, they’re as comfortable as they can possibly be in terms of where they’re sitting in receiving treatment. They recline fully, they offer heat and massage, which they can control when they’re taking treatment. And it just makes the experience somewhat better,” says Couch.

Couch says that the Camden Clark Foundation saw a 22 percent increase for chemotherapy treatment during the pandemic from 2019.

Officials at Camden Clark say that over $40 thousand was raised for the project. And the winner of the Helicopter Ball Drop was president and CEO of Pickering Associates, Ryan Taylor. He was awarded with $2 thousand which he gave back to the foundation.

Another employee of Pickering won the 50/50 drawing of $615, which he gave back as well.

