Advertisement

Dolly Parton invested ‘I Will Always Love You’ royalties into Black community

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on...
According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on top of the Billboard Hot 100.(Source: CNN, HLN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Dolly Parton says she invested her royalties from Whitney Houston’s cover of her song “I Will Always Love You” into a Black Nashville neighborhood.

According to Forbes, Parton earned $10 million on the tune that spent more than three months on top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Parton said she bought a “big office complex” in the “black area of town” in honor of Houston.

According to the Washington Post, the 75-year-old country star put money into the neighborhood in 1997 during a time when others shied away.

The investment reportedly helped revamp the area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An unoccupied home caught fire Sunday morning and the fire traveled to the neighboring home,...
Unoccupied home catches fire; causes damage to a neighboring home
FILE
Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash
Delta Variant now reported in area
Two roadwork projects beginning this week in Wood County
Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash

Latest News

A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working.
Indoor mask mandate ordered across Louisiana
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, Thursday,...
Lindsey Graham 1st vaccinated senator to test positive for COVID-19
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, center, speaks with Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., left, while Sen. John...
$1 trillion infrastructure debate finally opens in Senate
New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing