Advertisement

Gary Lee Ruff

Gary Lee Ruff
Gary Lee Ruff(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gary Lee Ruff, 84, of Parkersburg, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born July 28, 1937, in Belpre, OH, a son of the late Harry and Pauline Hathaway Ruff.

Gary was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from G.E. Plastics with over 30 years of service. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan. Gary was a member of Grace Gospel Church.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol Riley Ruff; daughter, Traci Sheppard (Greg) of Parkersburg; brother, Robert Ruff of Louisville, KY; four grandchildren, Roland Sheppard (Aimee), Tyler Sheppard (Liz), Hueston Sheppard (Sierra) and Matthue Sheppard; one great-grandchild, Bennett Sheppard; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg with Sterling Ball officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at the West Virginia National Cemetery, Grafton, WV. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm -4:00 pm and 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash
An unoccupied home caught fire Sunday morning and the fire traveled to the neighboring home,...
Unoccupied home catches fire; causes damage to a neighboring home
Delta Variant now reported in area
Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Gallia County shooting
UPDATE | Person of interest taken into custody in shooting incident

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Ira Francis Barcus, III
Gary Steele
Obituary: Gary L. Steele
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Frank Leonard Christy, “Chris”
Wanda Imogene Peppel
Obituary: Wanda Imogene Peppel