Gary Lee Ruff, 84, of Parkersburg, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born July 28, 1937, in Belpre, OH, a son of the late Harry and Pauline Hathaway Ruff.

Gary was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from G.E. Plastics with over 30 years of service. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Bengals fan. Gary was a member of Grace Gospel Church.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carol Riley Ruff; daughter, Traci Sheppard (Greg) of Parkersburg; brother, Robert Ruff of Louisville, KY; four grandchildren, Roland Sheppard (Aimee), Tyler Sheppard (Liz), Hueston Sheppard (Sierra) and Matthue Sheppard; one great-grandchild, Bennett Sheppard; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St, Parkersburg with Sterling Ball officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm at the West Virginia National Cemetery, Grafton, WV. Visitation will be from 2:00 pm -4:00 pm and 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

