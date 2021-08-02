Get to know a psychic

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Psychics follow a spiritual path that is often misunderstood.

WTAP attended the Holistic Healing and Psychic Festival at the Historic Lafayette Hotel to better understand what it’s all about.

Attendees walked from vendor to vendor, grazing items like crystals. They also got the chance to sit in on lectures about topics like spirit guides and psychics.

Or - they could even get a reading.

Stephanie Allison introduced herself. “I read oracle cards...I’m just a psychic intuitive mediumship.”

Allison has being doing readings for about 10 years. She views it as an ability everyone has but some hone in on.

“I choose to be able to sit down here and help people. That’s all it is. It’s to serve. It’s to help people...especially people in grief that have lost a loved one,” she said.

Allison described it as a bit like a counseling session.

“I’ve done readings where you know people have been murdered you know and they want to come in and they want to talk...you know, they want to talk to their loved one...,”

Allison said those sessions can bring clients some relief if there’s the message that their loved one is okay and has decided to forgive.

“It’s about love. It’s really - that’s what it’s about. It’s about love. It’s about love - loving mankind...your brothers and your sisters. Just like all the religions talk about. It’s the same way here.”

She compared her work to how a priest prepares a sermon - describing it as divine intervention.

“...., when he sat down and he wrote the sermon for Sunday services, don’t you think that was some divine intervention - that that was probably some angels, that that was probably some of his guides, and that was probably god speaking through him to write that sermon? How is that any different than us?”

