Advertisement

Harmar Days comes to a close

If you look closely, you can see the group of locals that turned the bridge.
If you look closely, you can see the group of locals that turned the bridge.(file | file)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Harmar Days festivities came to a close this Sunday.

Harmar Village was filled to the brim with live music, food trucks, craft vendors, activities for kids, and of course - the bridge turning.

The board chairman of the Historic Harmar Bridge Company said the turn-out was been great this year. In fact, over 106 cars participated in Saturday’s car show.

All this to raise money for Harmar Bridge. According to saveharmarbridge.com, it was one of the first iron bridges during the Civil War and is the oldest swinging railroad bridge in the US.

Historic Harmar Bridge Company Chairman Larry Sloter said, “It’s one of the only bridges of its type that was still operational - the turn span still being operational in the country and it’s something unique to history and it’s very unique to our city.”

Sloter said the bridge is important for business traffic as well as providing a route for locals.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delta Variant now reported in area
FILE
Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash
Gallia County shooting
UPDATE | Person of interest taken into custody in shooting incident
Katelyn Sierra Huddleston
Teen missing in Pleasants County, law enforcement seeking information from public
Mayors, family members, and now the news have all come to Mrs. Miller's milestone birthdays....
Local turns 105 years old

Latest News

Two roadwork projects beginning this week in Wood County
This psychic says readings can be a bit like counseling.
Get to know a psychic
An unoccupied home caught fire Sunday morning and the fire traveled to the neighboring home,...
Unoccupied home catches fire; causes damage to a neighboring home
WTAP News @ 6 - Lubeck Fire Dept. fill the truck with school supplies
WTAP News @ 6 - Lubeck Fire Dept. fill the truck with school supplies