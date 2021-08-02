Harmar Days comes to a close

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Harmar Days festivities came to a close this Sunday.

Harmar Village was filled to the brim with live music, food trucks, craft vendors, activities for kids, and of course - the bridge turning.

The board chairman of the Historic Harmar Bridge Company said the turn-out was been great this year. In fact, over 106 cars participated in Saturday’s car show.

All this to raise money for Harmar Bridge. According to saveharmarbridge.com, it was one of the first iron bridges during the Civil War and is the oldest swinging railroad bridge in the US.

Historic Harmar Bridge Company Chairman Larry Sloter said, “It’s one of the only bridges of its type that was still operational - the turn span still being operational in the country and it’s something unique to history and it’s very unique to our city.”

Sloter said the bridge is important for business traffic as well as providing a route for locals.

