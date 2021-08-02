Advertisement

Jackson County Schools release Covid guidance for upcoming school year

Jackson County schools open back up on the 18th.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jackson County schools have released their official Covid guidelines for the upcoming year. While most of the guidelines remain the same from last year, the big change is that masks are now recommended rather than mandatory. This includes on school buses. However, due to health department regulations, staff preparing and serving food are required to mask up.

Guidelines also state that students and staff with symptoms or with a temperature over 100.4 will be sent home and can come back when cleared by a medical professional. Quarantine will be required for those who had close contact with someone infected.

When it comes to social distancing, Superintendent Blaine Hess believes that the county will be able to implement it well, especially for elementary school. In fact, class sizes for grades one through six are smaller this year.

However, while Hess believes social distancing will be able to be maintained in many cases, he admits it will be a challenge for secondary grades.

He said, “It will be a challenge for your secondary schools with the three foot, that’s no doubt. We had that same challenge last year. We were able to manage it pretty well but...that’s why the guidance in our manual says, you know, social distance to the extent possible.”

Schools will provide face coverings for those who want it.

The guidance states that school assemblies will also be limited if possible. Still, so far, no big indoor events have been planned, according to Hess.

For the full guidance, click this link: https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1431488/Jackson_County_Schools_Opening_Information_2021-2022_7-29-21.pdf

