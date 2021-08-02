Advertisement

Monday is final day of WVa back-to-school sales tax offer

School supplies
School supplies(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Monday marks the final day of West Virginia’s back-to-school sales tax holiday.

Certain items were exempt from the state sales tax over the four-day period that started Friday. It included school-related items such clothing, supplies, instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.

Qualifying items can be bought tax-free at stores, online or by telephone, mail, or custom order, according to a release from the office of Gov. Jim Justice.

The average customer will save at least 6% on every qualified purchase, and up to 7% if the item was bought in a municipality with a local sales tax, the statement said.

It marked West Virginia’s first back-to-school sales tax holiday since 2004.

