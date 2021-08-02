Obituary: Billie C. Bartlett Allman

Billie C. Bartlett Allman, 90, of Parkersburg, WV died August 1, 2021.

She was the 4th daughter of the late Lawrence and Florence Wright Bartlett. She was born October 8, 1930 in Parkersburg.

Billie is survived by one sister, Darlena Waldron and one brother, Criss Bartlett.

She had worked for the Parkersburg Water Dept. and Holiday Inn in Florida and Parkersburg.

Billie was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. Allman and four sisters, Irene Carpenter, Lucille Nicholson, Leone Marshall and Lynn Mullen; and three brothers, Jim Bartlett, Gerald Bartlett and Tennie Bartlett.

There will be no service or visitation.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Allman family.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.