Obituary: Carl Bernard Shultz Jr.

Carl Bernard Shultz Jr., 57, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021, after a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Carl was born on Sept. 16, 1963, to Carl and Patricia Shultz. He was a loving husband, father, papaw, and brother. He enjoyed working outside, walking miles on the beach with his wife, and above all else spoiling his grandkids.

Carl is survived by his wife of 32 years Shelia L. Shultz; daughters Brittany McCoy and Stephanie (Matt) Sams; son Robert (Tonya) Shultz; grandchildren Ryleigh, Cameron, Levi, Logan, Henry, Alex, Otto, and Colton; brothers Bryan Shultz, Steven (Alice) Shultz, David (Melody) Shultz, Evan (Peggy) Shultz, and Michael (Lori) Shultz; as well as his many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Patricia Shultz.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at The Life Church on Dudley Avenue in Parkersburg WV from 4-6:30 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

