Obituary: Clara Rebecca Wyatt

Clara Rebecca Wyatt, 100, of Reedy, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, in the Roane General Hospital Skilled Nursing Unit, Spencer.

She was born August 29, 1920, at Ripley, the daughter of the late Martin Luther and Mary Paulena Ludwig Bayer.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Wyatt, Jr.; sister, Mary Morris; brothers, Claude, Floyd and Carroll Bayer.

Clara was a retired employee of Kellwood Company, Spencer and a member of the Beech Grove United Methodist Church, Billings. During World War II, she worked at the Firestone Aircraft Company, Akon, Ohio as a “Rosie the Riveter.”

Her pastimes included baking, vegetable gardening and canning.

Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, John and Jane Wyatt of Reedy and Robert “Bob” and Leslie Wyatt of Meigs, Ga.; grandchildren, Jon Wyatt and Jay Wyatt both of Reedy, Michelle Stotts of Spencer and Bobby Wyatt of Plant City, Fla.; step grandchildren, Tammy Morgan of Enterprise, Ala. And Denise Thompson of Springfield, Ohio; four great grandchildren; two step great grandchildren and one step great great grandchild.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 7 at the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley, with the Rev. Larry Jones officiating.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is assisting the Wyatt family. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

