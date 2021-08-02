Obituary: Frank C. Knick, Jr. (Freddie)

Fred C. Knick, Jr. (Freddie), 69 of Ft. Worth, TX, passed away on July 17, 2021 in the Texas Harris Methodist Hospital.

Freddie was a graduate of Warren High School in Vincent, Ohio and attended Rio Grande College. He retired from Degussa Plant in Belpre, Ohio and moved to Texas to be with his children. Freddie was an avid football fan and enjoyed hunting.

Freddie is survived by his children, Cory Knick, Fr. Worth, TX, and Carrie (Knick) Haynes, Waverly, Ohio. Granddaughter, Alexandra Haynes, La Porte, TX. His siblings, Cosetta Russell (Robert), Ellenton, FL, Victor Knock (Elizabeth), Fleming, Ohio.

Freddie is receded in death by his parents, Fred C. Knick, Sr., and Betty (Florence) Knick, Fleming, Ohio.

Cremation will take place in Ft. Worth, TX. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Washington County, Ohio.

Condolences can be sent to fredknick70@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.