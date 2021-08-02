Obituary: Gary L. Steele

Gary L. Steele, 79, of Washington, WV passed away peacefully Friday, July 30, 2021 surrounded by his loving family, after suffering a severe spinal cord injury.

He was born October 6, 1941 in St. Mary’s, WV, a son of the late Emmett and Gaynell Maston Steele. Gary was a 1959 graduate of St. Mary’s High School and an US Army Veteran having served in Guam. He retired from E.I. DuPont, July 1999, where he was a maintenance mechanic, but continued to work shutdowns as a specialist/consultant through October 2020 and was scheduled to go in for a shutdown in September 2021.

Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be forever remembered by those who cherished his love and friendship and for his never-ending work ethic, family support, and courageous life decisions in his final days. Gary was an avid outdoorsman, an accomplished home builder, wood craftsman and “Mr. Fix-It”, always staying busy and never passing up an opportunity to try a new project at home or for family and friends. He enjoyed playing cards with friends and family, hiking with his wife, landscaping, gardening, painting and always ready to try his luck.

Gary is survived by his wife, Debra Rhea Steele; his son, Brent Steele (Tressie); his daughter, Andrea Roark (Randy), step-daughters, Bobbie Marsh (Darrin) and Tonia Lambert (Andrew); two brothers, Melvin Steele (Liz) and Jimmy Steele (Linda); three sisters, Donna Mossor, Wilma Maley (Jim) and Regina Taylor (Denzil); 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his son, Brett Steele; brother, Carlton Steele; infant brother, Teddy Steele and infant sister, Reva Steele.

A memorial service will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., south Parkersburg with Pastor Mike Horner officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

