Obituary: Gregory Patrick O’Dell

Gregory Patrick O’Dell, 61, of Walton, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at home, after a sudden illness.

He was born April 20, 1960, at Spencer, the son of Faye L. Goodwin O’Dell of Walton and the late Patrick Junior O’Dell.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brothers, Larry and Richard O’Dell; sisters, Barbara Caldwell and Betty O’Dell.

He was a farmer. His pastimes included horses, pocket knives, hunting and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his mother, survivors include sisters, Ann (David) Young of Looneyville and JoAnn (Billy) Greathouse of Canoe; brothers, William, Gary, Mike, Roger and Randy O’Dell all of Walton; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 4 in the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor David Young officiating. Burial will be in the Clover Cemetery, Clover.

The visitation will be two hours before the service. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

