Advertisement

Obituary: Gregory Patrick O’Dell

Gregory O'Dell
Gregory O'Dell(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gregory Patrick O’Dell, 61, of Walton, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at home, after a sudden illness.

He was born April 20, 1960, at Spencer, the son of Faye L. Goodwin O’Dell of Walton and the late Patrick Junior O’Dell.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brothers, Larry and Richard O’Dell; sisters, Barbara Caldwell and Betty O’Dell.

He was a farmer. His pastimes included horses, pocket knives, hunting and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his mother, survivors include sisters, Ann (David) Young of Looneyville and JoAnn (Billy) Greathouse of Canoe; brothers, William, Gary, Mike, Roger and Randy O’Dell all of Walton; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 4 in the John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor David Young officiating. Burial will be in the Clover Cemetery, Clover.

The visitation will be two hours before the service. Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating fatal crash
An unoccupied home caught fire Sunday morning and the fire traveled to the neighboring home,...
Unoccupied home catches fire; causes damage to a neighboring home
Delta Variant now reported in area
Crews are on-scene of a serious accident in Meigs County, Ohio.
Name of victim released in fatal head on crash
Two roadwork projects beginning this week in Wood County

Latest News

Billie Allman
Obituary: Billie C. Bartlett Allman
Thomas Dinnin
Obituary: Thomas Randall Dinnin
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Carl Bernard Shultz Jr.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Mary Kathryn Casto Atkinson