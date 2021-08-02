Obituary: Mary Kathryn Casto Atkinson

Mary Kathryn Casto Atkinson, 93, of Vienna, passed away Saturday, July 31, 2021, at The Wyngate Senior Living Community.

She was born October 20, 1927, in Wood County, WV, a daughter of the late O.E. and Hazel Brown Casto.

Mary was a longtime member of the Wayside United Methodist Church and a charter member of the Altar Guild. She was also a member of the Vienna Senior Center.

She is survived by a son Phil Atkinson (Martha); daughter-in-law, Candy Atkinson; grandson, Todd Atkinson (Julie); and two great grandsons, Austin and Parker Atkinson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Robert C. Atkinson in 1998; and son, Mark Allen Atkinson in 2000.

A memorial service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 3005 Grand Central Ave., Vienna with Pastor Jeff Layfield officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Parkersburg. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to Wayside United Methodist Church, 3001 Grand Central Ave., Vienna, WV 26105 or the Humane Society of Parkersburg, 530 29TH St., Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Please visit lamberttatman.com to share a message of comfort with the Atkinson family.

