Obituary: Thomas Randall Dinnin

Thomas Randall Dinnin, 69, of Davisville died August 1, 2021 at his home. He was born March 19, 1952, in Wood County, a son to the late James Woodrow Dinnin and Glenna Beha Dinnin. Tom was a maintenance man for WVU-P for 49 years and a skilled painter. Tom was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and enjoyed camping, fishing, walking, and visiting the zoo.

Tom is survived by his wife, Brenda Kay Richards Dinnin; sons Adam and Joseph(Mollie) Dinnin; granddaughter Abby Blakenship; nephews Jeff, Charlie, Jamie, Jerry, Michael, and Scott; Nieces Kimmy and Tammy, and siblings Joan and Pat.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Michael Dinnin and infant sister Hope.

Services for Tom will be held Thursday, August 5th, at 1pm at Leavitt’s in Parkersburg. Visitation hours will be Wednesday from 2-4pm and again from 5-7pm. Burial will follow the service on Thursday at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

