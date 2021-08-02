Two roadwork projects beginning this week in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Beginning this week, the West Virginia Division of Highways will be conducting two roadway projects.

According to a news release, on August 2, WVDOH will be performing a culvert replacement on Wood County Road 18/5, Winding Road, starting from 0.6 miles from the intersection of Wood County Road 18, Laurel Creek Road, at milepost 2.

Crews will begin working between 7:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Delays in traffic are to be expected.

On August 3, Kelly Paving will be resurfacing US 50 in Wood County, beginning from the junction of West Virginia 618, at mile marker 9.32, to the junction of Wood County Road 50/4, Dry Run Road.

Work will be between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day until the anticipated completion date of October 29. Traffic will be reduced to one land, and delays could be possible.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.